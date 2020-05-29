A few days ago, the Weatherford Democrat published a press release from the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce that they would be canceling the annual Peach Festival and instead “pivoting” to a weeklong celebration dubbed Parker County Peach Week, with various events and peach treats at businesses all over town.
As expected, there were plenty of reactions from readers over the news.
Disappointment, sadness, even anger — and understandably, as it’s one of the biggest events in Parker County and arguably the highlight of the summer.
There were also calls to boycott the chamber. If you’re not familiar, you should look up the mission of the chamber. Their job, literally, is to promote business, tourism and industry. So when you boycott the chamber, you’re also potentially hurting the businesses.
Yes, the Peach Festival offers an opportunity for a variety of vendors to get exposure and promote their products and services to the community. And some of them probably make a little extra on festival day, from vendors directly participating in the festival itself to locations on the square, hotels and more.
But a lot of those businesses owners and vendors are also in operation during the rest of the year. As residents in this community we should be supporting them year-round. It shouldn’t be one day out of the summer, or take a pandemic occurring for us to do that. Even just taking one day a week or two weeks to choose a small business to support can make a world of difference to them.
As comments continued to roll in, it became clear that there was a lot of misinformation floating around, and we want to address some of that.
There were calls to “vote out the city council.” The chamber of commerce does have a president and several officers, but they are in no way a government entity, nor are their employees elected officials.
If anything, statements like these highlight why it is even more important to know what is going on in your community, how your ISD entities work, the city councils, the commissioners and other government offices. This is how you make educated decisions when election time arrives.
Making a decision like this doesn’t create any winners and we feel chamber staff made this decision purely with public safety and caution in mind.
An event this size is no easy task to plan — but not knowing what will happen in the future makes it nearly impossible.
Yes, there are still two months left before the festival would have occurred. But as there are restrictions in place now with large crowds, social distancing and such, to end up having to cancel it a month or less before would be a nightmare.
Whether or not you agree that the COVID-19 pandemic is serious or not, it’s worth it to be cautious. And while Parker County case numbers are better than most in the state, we’re not talking about an event that includes only locals. With at least 50,000 people each year, you’re talking about individuals that come from all over — out of state even - convened in a small space for eight to 10 hours.
So be sad, be disappointed and frustrated, be angry even — then make a plan for Parker County Peach Week and support your small businesses.
Weatherford Democrat
