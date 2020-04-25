As you’ve seen in our Friday paper and on our website, next week will bring some new changes when it comes to our printing schedule.
The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt world-wide, and we here in Parker County are no different.
Our primary role is to keep you informed. That includes how a world-wide pandemic affects you, what local government leaders are doing, business conducted by school boards and city councils, high school sports wins, restaurants and churches contributing to those in need, among a myriad of other local news. We ask questions, we take notes, we conduct research and report our findings.
But all of this doesn’t come without a cost — time spent on writing stories and updating our website and social media, salaries for our employees and printing/delivery supplies.
It has become common knowledge that newspaper circulation has been on the decline for years. Print circulation has decreased for U.S. daily newspapers, along with advertising revenue and print subscriptions. Still, Americans continue to crave the information that newspapers provide.
“You are one of the few links some of us have with the local outside world,” one of our readers wrote us last week at the peak of the quarantine.
Since news of the pandemic broke, the Weatherford Democrat has continued to provide free content related to COVID-19 on our website, because we feel like this information is more important than a subscription. We are in a public health crisis, and all of our newspapers in our parent company, CNHI, have made the decision to offer free access to the most “breaking” news to keep you informed and healthy.
But we want to be up front in saying this pandemic is making the plight of our industry even more difficult. Although the Weatherford Democrat is a relatively healthy publication, we, too, must take steps to cut costs without sacrificing the quality of our product. Those steps and your continued support are what will keep us going through this.
As the county’s only daily newspaper, we are the watchdogs in the community, while also covering some of the lighter stuff and individuals you won’t find anywhere else. That’s why it’s so critical for residents and businesses here to support the Weatherford Democrat, as generations before have supported us since 1895.
We ask our readers for patience as we navigate through the unchartered waters we are now in and as we work and adapt to strategies that will keep us around for years to come. We hope readers will keep our staff members in mind as we maintain our roles as “essential” personnel.
Lastly, we hope those who have not yet subscribed will see the hard work we are doing, both at and behind the scenes of our community, and consider subscribing at least for digital content on our website. For those who have already done so, we are grateful.
Thank you to our readers for their continued support, and for sticking with us during this difficult period.
Weatherford Democrat
