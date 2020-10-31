Early voting ended this week — and with a bang, no less.
Across the nation, state and all the way down to county levels, a record number of voters turned out for early voting in the Nov. 3 election.
Before the last of the early voting period had even begun, Parker County saw 41,927 residents vote in person, with 3,586 mail-in ballots — that total number translates to 43% of all registered voters in the county. On Wednesday, they hit the halfway mark, with 52,942 votes of the 105,000 registered voters.
As of Friday evening, Palo Pinto County recorded 6,013 voters, or about 31% of the county’s registered voters.
Two Weatherford Democrat employees chose last weekend to head to the polls, voting early at the Parker County Annex location on Sunday, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
With a crowd of roughly 75 people in line at one point Sunday morning, the process was smooth, with the line moving quickly and — as an added bonus — elderly or physically disabled people being moved up to the front of the line. From start to finish, voting was completed for that employee in around 45 minutes.
Sunday afternoon proved a more sparse option, with no line and the second employee entering the building and exiting after voting about 10 minutes later.
Both said poll workers there were helpful, masks were worn and other precautions were in place, from proper spacing to Qtips available to tap on screens.
We are aware of one minor issue at a voting location in Aledo early on, but that issue was remedied quickly. Administrators in both counties have said the numbers, and the process, have gone extremely well. After our first hand experience, we can’t help but to agree.
A lot of work goes into an election on a regular basis and this time around, there were some added variables, from extra sanitary measures to a whole extra week from staff and volunteers, not to mention the enormous surge in voting numbers.
From county officials, employees and volunteers all the way down to the resident that voted, you deserve kudos.
We can only hope that Election Night is more of the same.
