Noodles are a favorite food staple around the world. The first noodles were thought to have been eaten at least 4,000 years ago. Noodles can provide a low-cost source of carbohydrates to a healthy diet. Carbohydrates provide needed energy for people of all ages. If you have been avoiding noodles due to food allergies or food intolerance, there is good news in that they can be made from a variety of grains, beans, and starches.
Understanding the different types of noodles can help you learn how to use them and help you to be creative in preparing them for your family. This information comes from Colorado State University Extension Specialist Sheila Beckley.
Italian pasta is made from primarily flour and is made in many shapes. There are three main shapes, they are ribbons, tubes or cylinders and extruded shapes.
• Ribbon pasta is cut into thin strands such as spaghetti. They work well with tomato and lighter sauces. Wider ribbons such as fettuccine work well with thicker sauces.
• Tube shaped pasta like penne, goes well with meat sauces.
• Extruded pasta comes in lots of shapes such as bow tie and shells. These work well with oil-based sauces such as pesto.
• Glass noodles are usually rehydrated before cooking in stir=fries and soups.
Asian Noodles can be made from wheat, rice, buckwheat, potato starch, tapioca, mung beans or arrow root. These can all be found in local grocery stores.
• Egg noodles are made from wheat and egg. They can be stir-fried as lo Mein or boiled and deep fried to chow Mein.
• Thin Japanese wheat noodles are called Somen. They are usually sold dried and are generally served cold. The thick ones are called udon, they are cooked in soups.
• Soba noodles are made from buckwheat flour and are usually served cold in summer and hot in winter.
• Ramen noodles are made from wheat flour with the addition of kansui, an alkaline salt to give it a yellow color and firm texture.
• Rice noodles come as thin strands or flat. They cook faster than wheat noodles and are prepared in popular dishes.
• Glass or cellophane noodles are called such because they become transparent after cooking. They have a gelatinous and chewy texture. They can be made from tapioca, sweet potato starch, mung beans and arrowroot.
Asian Inspired Stir-Fry Noodles
12 ounces: Noodles
3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
4 Garlic Cloves, minced
1 cup thinly sliced onion
1 tablespoon, minced ginger
2 cups of Bok choy, thinly sliced
½ cup roasted peanuts
1 ½ cups cooked chicken, pork, or beef cut up to bite size
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon rice wine or 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 teaspoon hot sauce, (optional
Juice of ½ lime
1 cup cilantro leaves
• Wash hands and clean kitchen counter before preparing food.
• In a large pot of boiling water, cook the noodles until they are halfway done but still firm.. Drain and toll with oil. Set aside
• In a large skillet, add the remaining oil and saute the garlic until fragrant. Add onion, ginger, and bok choy and stir for about one minute.
• May add in cooked chicken, shrimp or beef if desired.
• Add in the noodles and stir-fry for another minute.
• Add in soy sauce, rice wine or vinegar, sesame oil and pepper. Stir-fry until the noodles are coated.
• Turn off heat and add the lime juice and cilantro leaves.
