There is an abundance of fruits and vegetables coming from gardens this time of year. You want to make sure you have your equipment and supplies in shape. Proper equipment in good condition is required for safe, high quality home canned foods.
Pressure canning
To safely can low acid foods, you must use a pressure canner. This includes all meats, fish, poultry and vegetables, except acidified tomatoes. Whether you have a dial gauge or weighted gauge canner be sure to check the following.
• For dial gauge canners, have the gauge checked for accuracy every year. You can have it checked at the Extension office. Just call to set up an appointment. There is no charge to have it tested.
• Be sure the rubber gasket is flexible and soft, not brittle, sticky or cracked.
• If the rubber gasket needs replaced, identify the brand and model number of your canner before purchasing a replacement online or at the store. There are many styles of gaskets available; you will not be able to judge the thickness and size of the gasket by sight which is why the model number is so important.
• Check the pliability of the washer on the air vent and the pressure release plug.
• Hold the lid to the light to make sure any small pipes or vent ports with openings are clean and open all the way through. Clean vents with a small brush or pipe cleaner as needed.
• If you did not remove mineral deposits before storing the canner, do so before using the canner. Cream of tarter at the rate of 1 tablespoon per quart of water is helpful in removing the deposits. Place the canner on the stove, bring solution to a boil, and boil covered until the deposits disappear. Some deposits may require the addition of more cream of tartar. You can reduce mineral deposits from forming by adding 2 tablespoons of white vinegar to the canner while processing.
Water bath canningUse a boiling water canner or an atmospheric steam canner for canning fruits, pickles, acidified tomatoes, jellies, and jams. A boiling water canner should be deep enough to allow at least one to two inches of water to boil vigorously above the tops of the jars. All canners should have a rack in the bottom to keep jars off the bottom of the canner. It may be a flat rack or a lift type.
Jars and lids
Look at your jars and decide if you need new jars. Inspect for nicks, cracks, or chips. Nicks at the top can affect proper sealing. Old jars can weaken with age and repeated use and may break under pressure. New jars can be a good investment over time, then buying used. Use mason jars specifically made for home canning.
• Jars should be free of scale or hard water film. This can be removed by soaking jars for several hours in 1 cup of vinegar to 1 gallon of water.
• Canning jars come in a variety of sizes, processing times have not been developed for many foods in half-pint, 12-ounce or 24-ounce jars. If a recipe does not specify a processing time for one of the jars, process according to time given for the next larger jar. Half-gallon canning jars are only suitable for very acidic juices such as apple or grape juice.
• Two-piece lids consisting of a flat metal disc, which has a sealing compound around the outer edge and a separate metal screw band is the only type recommended for canning by the USDA. Always use new flat lids. The screw bands are reusable if they do not have dents or not rusted. Do not reuse lids from commercially canned foods for home canning.
Items you should consider making home canning easier include the following:
• Jar lifter, for removing hot jars from the canner.
• Wide mouth funnel helps in packing small food items and jams in to canning jars.
• Plastic bubble freer, plastic knife or slender plastic spatula to remove bubbles from jars. Do not use metal objects.
• Timer or clock to determine the end of the processing time.
Make sure that you have up to date canning instructions. USDA Complete Guide to Home Canning and the National Center for Home Food Preservation offers canning information and research tested canning recipes.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers classes in canning. Two classes are coming up: June 16 and 13. For more information call the Parker County Extension office at 817-598-6168 or visit our website parker.agrilife.org, or Facebook page, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Parker County.
Resource: Andress, E. & Harrison, J: So Easy to Preserve, 6th editions, Bulletin 989. University of Georgia; Complete Guide to Home Canning, UDDA, Extension Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.