Whether you are the student or parent, it is common to deal with back-to-school anxiety. Anxiety is something that is typical in stressful situations. Feeling tired, nervous, difficulty concentrating or increased heart rate are all common symptoms of anxiety. Anxiety has increased over the years. Youth dealing with anxiety are more at risk of having lower academic scores.
One of the most effective ways for minimizing anxiety in the classroom is simply just talking to someone such as a friend, a parent, even teachers. Having short daily conversations about emotions can be what helps each student feel more at ease and comfortable in their environment. Coping strategies that involve thinking aloud are beneficial to a student. A student having the ability to communicate how they are feeling is something that will benefit a student in many aspects outside of school. For example, “I am feeling very stressed because my peers are being very loud while I am reading my book. I need to give myself a second and take a deep breath to calm myself down.” Developing verbal calming techniques may help lessen the stress caused from anxiety.
Starting a personal checklist can organize your thoughts and help you or your kid have a better idea of what to expect each week. Every week, sit down and make a day-by-day schedule of what you have going on that week during school. This can help ease the mind so you don’t lose track of due dates for assignments or any major events your school might be hosting. Sometimes we tend to forget little things when we are struggling with anxiety. This may cause that anxiety to just worsen. If you begin the habit of planning ahead this may help calm your anxiety by preventing over-thinking.
Give yourself or your child their own safe space. This allows them to calm their mind without any judgement. This can vary from a bedroom, to just sitting in the car listening to the radio. Taking a moment to just go to the bathroom away from a crowd may help calm anxiety. Giving your brain the chance to just take a break can be crucial to your mental health at school. Some positive effects to allowing the brain to relax include an increase in cognitive thinking, enhanced focus, increase in circulation and blood flow, all of which can help concentration.
Seek counseling if you or your child need help. Counseling is a place where a person can voice any worries, stress, difficult problems, or feelings without any judgement. Whether if it is an outside therapist or a school counselor, the therapy sessions may help improve anxiety for a student. Some of the many benefits that come from counseling include, being on top of any situation-specific goals, building the student’s self-esteem, helping to improve the child’s communication skills, stimulating healthy and normal development, as well as bettering mental health and anxiety in students.
At the end of the day, remember to reward yourself! Remember you or your child are not alone; Following these simple suggestions may be just what it takes for a student to beat those odds to get on the road towards being anxiety-free!
Sources: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.