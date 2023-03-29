One of the most popular symbols of the Easter season is the egg. The egg is an ancient symbol of new life that has been associated with spring. From a Christian perspective, Easter eggs represent Jesus’ emergence from the tomb and resurrection.
Decorating eggs for Easter is a tradition that dates to the 13th century. Eggs were formerly forbidden food during the Lenten season, so people would paint and decorate them to mark the end of the period of penance and fasting, then eat them on Easter as a celebration.
Easter egg hunts became a tradition in the 1500s in Germany and was brought to America in the 1700s. Some think the eggs is symbolic of the stone blocking Jesus’ tomb being rolled away, leading to his resurrection.
Many families will prepare eggs, decorate them, hunt them, and eat them. While most Easter eggs are cooked and aren’t too risky, there should be caution taken as Salmonella can be found on both the outside and inside of eggs. It is important to guard against cross-contamination before they are cooked, washing hands and all food contact surfaces that come in contact with raw eggs and also to store cooked and uncooked eggs properly.
Here are a dozen tips about Easter eggs to help make your easter safe. These tips come from Food Safety News.
• Choose the freshest eggs possible and open the carton before you buy them to make sure shells are intact.
• Eggs should be refrigerated at 40 degrees or colder.
• Wash your hands thoroughly, and make sure children and adults wash their hands before and after handling uncooked shell eggs.
• If you plan to hollow out eggshells by using your mouth to blow out the raw egg through the holes in the shell, wash the egg in hot water and rinse it in a solution of 1 teaspoon chlorine bleach per ½ cup of water. Or used pasteurized shell eggs.
• Hard cook eggs instead of boiling them. Gentle cooking will help avoid green rings around the yolk and will prevent cracking. The American Egg Board recommends for cooking eggs that will be dyed. To place eggs in a single layer in a sauce pan. Add enough water to come at least one inch above them. Cover pan and quickly bring just to boiling. Turn off heat. If necessary, remove pan from burner to prevent further boiling. Add one tablespoon of vinegar for better dyeing of the egg after cooking. Let eggs stand, covered for 15 minutes for large eggs, about 12 minutes for medium and 18 minutes for extra-large. Immediately run cold water over eggs or place them in ice water until completely cooled. Do not keep eggs warm or at room temperature for more than 2 hours. Store in a refrigerator until it is time to dye the eggs.
• Use only food grade dyes and food-safe decorating material. Dye the eggs in water warmer than the eggs so they don’t absorb the dyed water.
• Wash your hands between all steps of cooking, cooling, dyeing, and decorating.
• Once eggs are decorated, return them to the refrigerator within two hours.
• If you are going to use dyed, cooked eggs as decorations in braided breads, serve the baked goods within 2 hours after baking or refrigerate and eat within 3 to 4 hours.
• Consider using one set of eggs for decorating and eating and another set for decorating and hunting. Or to be extra safe, use plastic eggs for hunting.
• If you’re going to hide real eggs, don’t hide them where they can come in contact with animals, birds or lawn chemicals. Don’t hide eggs with cracked shells because bacteria could contaminate the inside. The total time for hiding and hunting eggs should not exceed 2 hours.
• Eat properly refrigerated, hard cooked eggs within 7 days.
Sources: Foodsafety.gov; USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service’s Are Easter Eggs Safety; American Egg Board; History Channel, Easter Symbols and Traditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.