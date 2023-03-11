People are living longer. We see people enjoying life well past their 90s and even for some into their 100s. You are never too old to gain the benefits of improved nutrition and fitness. Eating foods that are rich in nutrients and staying active is more important as we age.
As adults age, they don’t need as many calories. They do need to focus quality of foods not quantity. They need foods that have higher amounts of nutrients especially calcium and vitamin D. Good nutrients help both physical and mental health. For a healthy plan, choose a variety of foods from all of the MyPlate food groups regularly.
Older adults on limited income may have trouble buying nutrient rich foods to meet their nutritional needs. If this is a problem for you or a loved one, explore options including senior meal sites, Meals on Wheels or supplemental nutrition assistance program In the area.
Extreme diets or drastic weight loss is not recommended for older adults. The main goal is to eat better while staying within your calorie needs. Many fad diets eliminate food groups, that can cause nutrient deficiencies that a body needs. Rapid weight loss can cause loss of lean body mass, which is not what older adults need for better health.
If you need to lose a few pound work with your health care provider or a registered dietitian.
People of all ages need protein for strong healthy bodies. Many older adults do not get enough protein. Protein is needed to help maintain muscle mass, built body tissues, fight infection, and recover from an accident or surgery. For many protein can be hard to chew. Also for many the cost can be difficult if you are on a limited budget. Here are some ways you can include protein that is tasty and can be easy on the budget.
• Enjoy more beans. You can add beans to salads, rice dishes and casseroles.
• When you eat a cracker, spread peanut butter and eat them as snacks, with soup, chili or a salad.
• Eat some eggs. Mix them with low-fat cheese or add extra egg whites into scrambled eggs.
• Cook with milk. Use fat-free or low-fat milk rather than water to make soup or oatmeal.
• Use dry milk powder. Mix in a spoonful of dry milk into milk, cream soups and mashed potatoes.
Source: Eatright.org and MyPlate.gov.
