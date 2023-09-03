Fall is approaching quickly, and the Parker County Extension office is planning several classes and get-togethers over the next couple of months that are focused on health and well-being.
These upcoming events will be conducted at the AgriLife Extension Service office, 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford. Call the office at 817-598-6168 to register. Events include:
Coffee, Tea and Connecting — Join us for a time to connect with others in our area to just visit. We will get to know each other and discuss trending topics of interest. There will be coffee and other beverages as well as snacks. This is open for adults of all ages and children are welcome to attend with their parents. Sept. 18, Oct. 23, and Nov. 20, 10 a.m. This event is free.
Cooking Well for Healthy Blood Pressure — A hands-on cooking school designed to help those concerned with high blood pressure to plan and prepare healthy recipes and menus. Lessons will focus on the DASH meal plan, using less salt, a virtual grocery store, and cooking with herbs and spices. Sept. 22, 29 and Oct. 13. 10 a.m. There is a registration fee of $20 for the three classes, materials and recipe samples.
Do Well Be Well with Diabetes and Healthy Carbs Series — A program for helping people with Type 2 Diabetes take charge of their diabetes through blood sugar, meals, medication, and lifestyle. Lessons will cover: Ways to improve your blood sugar and A1c levels, enjoy a flexible meal plan with foods you like, tips to prevent or reduce complications, get encouragement you need, get research/evidence-based facts. Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, and 15. 10 a.m. The cost is $10 for all five classes. Must pre-register to reserve a spot.
Cooking Well Workshop – Cooking Under Pressure and Air Frying — Make delicious healthy warm meals, fast and easy. This will be a hands-on workshop with meal ideas for the Pressure Cooker and Air-Fryer. Registration includes recipes and food to taste. Oct. 10, 2023, 6-8:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per person. Must pre-register to reserve a spot.
Parker County Extension Education Club Meetings — Another great AgriLife Extension opportunity is our Texas Extension Education Association and our local Parker County clubs. The mission of the Texas Extension Education Association, Inc. is to work with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to strengthen and enrich families through educational programs, leadership development and community service. Members conduct business, develop leadership and gain knowledge through educational program presentations and field trips. Each club has its own set of officers and committees, as does the county, district, and state. Become as involved as you choose. Upcoming meetings for Parker County clubs:
• Springtown Extension Education Club meeting – Sept. 5, 10 a.m. For more information and meeting details, call club president Ola Culwell at 817-343-1337.
• Bethel Harmony Extension Education Club meeting – Sept. 19, 2023, 10 a.m. For more information and meeting details, call club president Karen Rutherford at 817-757-6152.
• Country Crossroads Extension Education Club meeting – Sept. 21, 2023, 10 a.m. For more information and meeting details, call club president Alice Clayton at 682-201-7088.
Feel free to call the Parker County Extension office at 817-598-6168 for more details or to sign up for any of the events listed.
