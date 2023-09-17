September is National Food Safety Month. We are blessed in the United States to have one of the safest food supplies in the world. However, the are still concerns when certain disease-causing bacteria or pathogens contaminate food and can cause foodborne illnesses. The Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illnesses each year. and each year these illnesses result in an estimated 125,000 hospitalizations and about 3,000 deaths.
Consuming dangerous foodborne bacteria will usually cause illness within one to three days of eating the contaminated food. However, sickness can occur within 20 minutes or up to six weeks later. Symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal, flu like symptoms such as a headache, fever, or body aches.
Although healthy people will recover from foodborne illnesses within a short period of time, some can develop chronic, severe, or life-threatening health problems. In addition, some people are at higher risk of foodborne illnesses. These include young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.
To keep your family safer from food poisoning, follow these simple steps: clean, separate, cook and chill.
Clean
• Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling foods and after using the restroom, changing diapers, and handling pets.
• Wash your cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and counter tops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item.
• Consider using paper towels to clean up kitchen surfaces. If you use cloth towels, launder them often in the hot cycle.
• Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running tap water, including skins and rinds that are not eaten. Scrub firm produce with a clean produce brush.
• With canned goods, clean lids before opening.
Separate
• Separate raw meats from other foods.
• Separate raw meats from other foods in your grocery shopping cart, grocery bags and refrigerator.
• Use one cutting board for fresh produce and a separate one for raw meat, poultry, and seafood.
• Never place cooked food on a plate that previously health raw meat.
• Don’t reuse marinades used in raw foods unless you bring them to a boil first.
Cook
• Cook food to the right temperature. Color and texture are unreliable indicators for safety. Using a food thermometer is the only way to ensure the safety of meat, poultry, seafood, and egg products for all cooking methods. These foods must be cooked to the minimum internal temperature to destroy any harmful bacteria.
• Cook eggs until yolk and whites are firm. Only use recipes in which eggs are cooked or heated thoroughly.
• When cooking in the microwave, cover food, stir and rotate for even cooking. If there is no turntable, rotate the dish. Always allow standing time for food which completes the cooking.
• Bring sauces, soups, and gravy to a boil when reheating.
Chill
• Refrigerate food promptly.
• Use an appliance thermometer to be sure the refrigerator is consistently 40 degrees or below and the freezer is 0 degrees or below.
• Refrigerate or freeze meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, and other perishables within 2 hours of cooking or purchasing. Refrigerate within 1 hour if the temperature outside is above 90 degrees.
• Never thaw food at room temperature. The safest ways to defrost food are in the refrigerator, in cold water and in the microwave. Food thawed in cold water or in the microwave should be cooked immediately.
• Always marinate food in the refrigerator.
• Divide large amounts of leftovers into shallow containers for quicker cooling in the refrigerator.
If you think that you or your family member has a foodborne illness, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Also report suspected foodborne illness to FDA in either of these ways. Consumer Complaint Department: 855-630-2112 or Contact MedWatch, FDA’s Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program 1-800-FDA-1088 or file a voluntary report at http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Source: FDA
