Sesame is the newest major allergen in the United States. It was recognized as the ninth major allergen in 2021 by the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research (FASTER) Act and became recognized by the U. S. Jan. 1, 2023.
Sesame has been a concern in the U.S. for many years, but was not included in the original 2004 allergen food labeling because it was unclear how many Americans were allergic to sesame.
Sesame and foods that contain sesame have become popular in the American diets. For example, hummus which contains sesame in the form of tahini is present in 13.7 percent of U. S. restaurant menus, and restaurants that use hummus as a central ingredient in many foods.
Sesame is popular for its deep savory flavor and is found in many common foods including sesame seeds, sesame oil, breads, breadcrumbs, baked goods, sauces, soups, dipping sauces, and dressings. Sesame can cause mild to life-threatening allergic reactions like many food allergens. To avoid an allergic reaction, people with a sesame allergy must avoid sesame and sesame products.
Sesame goes by many different names. Look for these food names as sesame containing ingredients: benne (benne seed, benniseed), gingelly, gomasio (sesame salt), Halvah, sesame oil, sesamum indicum, seasame seed, sesame paste, sesmolina, sesame flour, sesamoil, sim, sim. Tahini, and tehina.
Look closely at sesame oil. Studies show that most people with specific food protein allergies can safely eat highly refined oils made from those foods including highly refined peanut and soybean oil. However, sesame oil is not highly refined, which means people who are allergic to sesame should avoid it.
Source: ServSafe-https://www.fodsafetyfocus.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.