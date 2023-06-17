Summer Fruits are Packed with Nutrition
Summer begins June 21, consider adding seasonal fruit to your meals and snacks. In June, blackberries, blueberries, peaches, plums, apricots, strawberries, cantaloupe, and watermelon are readily available to eat.
Fruits are packed with good nutrition. They are good sources of Vitamins A and C. They support a healthy immune system. They also contain potassium that helps promote healthy blood pressure. They are also full of fiber that is important for the digestive system. Diets rich in fiber can also help lower the risks of heart disease, help control blood glucose levels and may help manage weight.
Fruit is nature’s candy and may also help you when you have a sweet tooth.
Depending on age, gender and activity level, The amount of fruit recommended ranges from a ½ a cup per day for toddlers to 2 ½ cups per day for men. Individuals watching their carbohydrate intake may need less.
All types of fruit count including fresh, frozen, dried, and canned. If you are choosing canned fruit select options that are packed in water or 100 percent fruit juice. Fruit canned in syrup might taste sweeter, but it also adds unnecessary calories and sugars.
This peach and blackberry salad will be your new favorite this summer. This salad can be nice as a side dish or main dish topped with grilled chicken or shrimp.
Peach and Blackberry Salad
Dressing:
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 lemon zest and juiced
1 tablespoon fresh basil minced
½ teaspoon salt
Salad:
6 ounces baby spinach and spring mix
¼ cup reduced fat feta cheese crumbled
¼ cup toasted pecans, chopped
½ pint fresh blackberries halved
2 medium peaches sliced.
Wash your hands and clean your food preparation area.
Wash all produce and fruit before preparing salad.
Use a canning jar, pour in olive oil, zest, and juice of one lemon, minced fresh basil and salt. Cover the jar with lid and shake till blended well, let sit.
Toss spinach and spring mix in a large bowl. Top greens with feta cheese, almonds, blackberries and sliced peaches.
Pour dressing over salad and gently toss
Serving size: ¾ cup. Makes 6 servings
Nutrition Facts: 160 calories: 5 g. carbohydrates; 13 g. fat.
