You may have found out that during the winter and spring you put on a few extra pounds. You may have found that your eating habits were a challenge and you did not get enough physical activity. You may find that when you put on shorts and t-shirts, you might be thinking about slimming down.
Overweight and obesity can promote serious health issues, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Eating healthfully is good for us on several levels. Even a small weight loss, such as 3 to 5% of our body weight, can help reduce the risk of illness. Beware of tempting advertisements offering quick fixes for weight management. Slow and steady work the best.
Try keeping a food and physical activity diary.
Keeping a food diary takes a little discipline but can be an eye-opening experience. People often eat much more than they realize.
All you need is a piece of paper and a pen or pencil. Then you write down everything you eat, whether it includes treats nabbed from a candy dish, crackers in front of the TV, a pizza sample at the grocery store or the taste-test of tonight’s stew.
Along with the type of food and the amount, write down where you were at the time you ate it and what your mood was. Were you really hungry or maybe a little bored when you grabbed a snack on the way to the TV? You also can note if you were alone or with a companion.
After you have written down your food intake for a couple of days, here are some questions to ask yourself. Are you eating at least 4 1/2 cups of fruits and vegetables daily? Are you consuming the equivalent of 3 cups of milk daily?
Are half your grain choices whole grain? Do you choose a variety of lean meats and fiber-rich beans? Work on small improvements in your diet and aim for 30 minutes of physical activity on most days of the week.
MyPlate.gov has a variety of tips to help eat healthfully at various life stages.
Did you know? Researchers have studied the use of food diaries and their role in weight loss. In a study reported in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, researchers noted that overweight people who kept food diaries lost twice as much weight compared with those who did not keep food diaries.
Besides keeping food diaries, the 1,700 participants in the six-month research study were asked to cut 500 calories from their daily diets, eat more fruits and vegetables, and get 180 minutes of physical activity per week. They also had the opportunity to work directly with professionals, including nutrition experts, in group sessions. The group sessions also were successful in promoting weight loss.
Hungry for more information?
See the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service — Dinner Tonight, https://dinnertonight.tamu.edu learn more about fitting in more fruits, vegetables and other healthful foods while saving money.
There will be a Summer Parker County Walk Across Texas July 3 through Aug. 27. You can form teams of up to eight members to help motivate you and your team members. Each week, there will be slimming down tips. Sign up at howdyhealth.tamu.edu. Join the Parker County League: watL-230605-37858.
