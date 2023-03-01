Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon hours with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, windy overnight with occasional rain. Low 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.