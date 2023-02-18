This past weekend I had some cousins who were found unconscious in their home. The result was being exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning. Fortunately, they survived and are recovering well. However, the consequences could have been more serious.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that kills more than 500 Americans every year. It can occur when using generators, grills, camp stoves or other gasoline or charcoal burning devices inside your home or in a garage or near a window.
Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in your bloodstream. When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, your body replaces the oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide. This can lead to serious tissue damage, or even death.
Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision or loss of consciousness.
Carbon monoxide poisoning can be particularly dangerous for people who are sleeping or intoxicated. People may have irreversible brain damage or even die before anyone realizes there is a problem.
Warning signs of carbon monoxide poisoning can be subtle. But the conditions is life threatening medical emergency. If you think you or someone you are with may have carbon monoxide poisoning, get them into fresh air and seek emergency medical attention.
Here are some dos and don’ts when it comes to preventing Carbon monoxide poisoning.
Do have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.
Do install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home. Check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. If the detector sounds leave your home immediately and call 911.
Do seek prompt medical help if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, light-headed, or nauseated.
Don’t use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement, or garage or near a window.
Don’t run a car or truck inside a garage attached to your house, even if you leave the door open.
Don’t burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t vented.
Don’t heat your house with a gas oven.
Don’t use a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent. Use an extension cord that is more than 20 feet long to keep the generator at a safe distance.
Source: CDC; Mayo Clinic
