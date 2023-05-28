The Stone of Destiny has been in world news due to the recent coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain. The Stone of Destiny was recently placed underneath the Coronation Chair where King Charles III sat as he was crowned. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, followed the same process in 1953 during her coronation. In fact, for centuries, monarchs of Great Britain, England, and Scotland have used of the Stone of Destiny during coronation ceremonies.
The Stone of Destiny is considered a sacred object by many in Scotland and beyond. While there are competing legends surrounding the source of the Stone of Destiny, its true historical origin is lost to the ages. What is known is that the Scottish used the Stone of Destiny during royal coronation ceremonies for centuries until it was seized by King Edward I of England in 1296 and taken to Westminster. From 1296 until Christmas Day 1950, the stone resided in Westminster Abbey in London, England. On that famous Christmas day, four Scottish Nationalist students removed the stone and took it to the high altar of Arbroath Abbey in Scotland. After negotiations between the Scottish and English authorities, the stone was returned to London for later use in the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Then, on November 30, 1996, approximately 10,000 Scots lined the streets of Edinburgh to witness the formal return of the Stone of Destiny to Scotland after 700 years.
The 335-pound stone now permanently resides in the Crown Room of Edinburgh Castle beside the crown jewels of Scotland. It is, however, temporarily transported to London for royal coronation ceremonies. The Stone of Destiny was recently loaded in a special Scottish oak carrier and transported from Edinburgh Castle to Westminster Abbey for use in the coronation of King Charles III.
Earlier this month during a ceremony welcoming the Stone of Destiny back to England, The Lord Lyon King of Arms stated:
The Stone was taken from its place in the Abbey of Scone to this Abbey Church in 1296 by command of King Edward I in an act of enmity. It was returned to Scotland in 1996 by command of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in an act of amity and now comes again to this place by command of King Charles III as an act of unity and a symbol of friendship.
Traditions and symbols are incredibly important. They help us define ourselves and provide us with both a sense of belonging and identity. During times of uncertainty, traditions strengthen bonds and serve as a compass to help guide us through adversity. Traditions connect us to the past and shape a shared future. They provide predictability and security. Strong traditions help us to build character and become better citizens.
At Weatherford College, we have a long tradition of excellence. For over 150 years we have been helping students make a better life for themselves and their families. Original stones from our original “Old Main” campus are now showcased in the masonry of the new Emerging Technologies and Workforce Building, the Nan and Bob Kingsley Building, the roundabout on College Park Drive, and will be showcased in all future buildings. These original stones connect us to our past and guide us toward our promising future. Like the Stone of Destiny, Weatherford College has withstood the test of time and will undoubtedly play a role in shaping a rock-solid future.
