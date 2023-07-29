Help workers in this heat
Dear Editor:
As we work through our fourth week of mostly 100-plus degree heat, and yet another excessive heat advisory, I encourage all employers to allow their workers to take water and rest breaks; not just those working outdoors, but also those indoors where there is no air conditioning. There are no state or national laws that require defined breaks during hot working conditions.
Unfortunately, not all employers can be relied upon to allow breaks. At least two large cities in Texas have seen the need for a local ordinance that would require a break, at minimum, of 10 minutes every four hours. That doesn’t seem like much to me.
However, it is one of the ordinances targeted by a new law from our state legislature and signed by the governor. Supporters of the new law contend these ordinances “bog down business.”
I hope and pray that our local employers do better. You can protect your workers and perhaps save some lives.
J. McClendon,
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.