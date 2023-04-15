On-board with passenger rail
Dear Editor:
How refreshing to read about installing a commuter rail system from the western fringes of Parker County to the Metroplex. I have long wondered why there has been little discussion on the positive qualities of having such a system. Even State officials in Oklahoma and Kanas are moving ahead with expanding commuter rail.
Given the history of building more freeways over the last several generations, it is apparent they are soon choked with the traffic they were supposed to alleviate. Anyone driving to Fort Worth these days can come to a complete stop two or three times simply due to the number of cars on the road. Same with the outbound commute. We appear yet to have learned the answer to congestion is not to build more freeways.
I no longer drive to DFW airport. I catch the train at the T&P Station in downtown Fort Worth, get to admire the absolutely gorgeous Art Deco entrance to the Station, and (for those of us of a certain age) pay $1.25 for a one-way trip. No white knuckles, no frantic hunt for costly parking , and no rush to the gate. Same for a trip to Dallas. Hop on the DART for no extra fee.
The article indicates the City of Mineral Wells is on-board with a rail link to the Metroplex. Weatherford, it seems, not so much. With federal construction money is now available, I urge cities and communities between Mineral Wells and the Metroplex to begin serious discussions leading to propose plans where and how to construct a passenger rail system to Fort Worth. Like Mineral Wells, I, too, am on-board.
Bill Warren
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.