Smith for Place 2 councilman
My fellow citizens:
I have been your Place 2 councilman for the past 12 years and have thoroughly enjoyed both the work and the learning that I have experienced. My wife and I will be traveling extensively these next few years and I hope that my replacement will exhibit similar values and voting honors/disciplines as I have. Weatherford is a great place to live and raise a family; it is my home and I want my replacement to continue in a like manner to ensure the best future we can for Weatherford.
I recommend Zack Smith as our next Place 2 councilman. He is a proven leader, successful in business and has already been a volunteer on our Planning and Zoning Committee and has volunteered and served in many capacities throughout the Weatherford community. I have worked with Zack and personally know his character, integrity and his desire to help Weatherford continue to be a great place to live and raise your family. I believe Zack’s vision for the city of Weatherford is very similar to mine and that he will mesh well with the existing council and staff.
Please take time to meet Zack and I believe you will agree with me that he will be a councilman who will listen to the people of Weatherford and vote for issues that will best serve our city.
Vote for Zack Smith for Weatherford City Council – Place 2.
Jeff Robinson
Weatherford
