Where are the presidential debates?
Dear Editor:
In April, the Weatherford Democrat newspaper published an editorial mentioning a desire from the public to have other options for President of the United States besides Trump or Biden. In response, and to expand upon that article, I would like to highlight that there are indeed other options out there for president; however, they face significant obstacles in gaining notoriety and getting their message to the public. One particular obstacle for these candidates now is the newfound lack of nationally-televised presidential debates.
National debates, for the office of president, for the party nominee, and for other elected positions, are an important outlet for candidates to have their voices heard by a large number of prospective voters. This has been the case since the 1858 election for U.S. Senate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, wherein their debates were published nationwide via newspaper. Since then, the medium has changed, but the principle has not – until now.
Both Biden and Trump are trying to dismiss challenges and escape such debates with their respective challengers; on the Democrat side, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; on the Republican side, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, and many others. Moreover, there does not appear to be any significant pressure from party leaders, major media outlets, or elected representatives (not running for president themselves) to establish these debates or offer any kind of alternative; on the contrary, they appear to prefer letting Biden and Trump easily coast to an electoral rematch – despite a strong desire from the American people to have different options.
No one is entitled to the nomination. Purposely ignoring significant candidates and their message (such as Williamson and her call for a 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights) and engineering the selection process to block them out is a form of voter suppression and is un-democratic and un-American. Actively choosing to not stage and publish these debates is a direct manifestation of that; doing so in order to protect the incumbent or the presumptive favorite is a blatant disrespect to the American people and the values of freedom that our current leaders claim to represent.
Ty Washburn,
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.