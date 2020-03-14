A job well done
Dear Editor:
We are blessed to live in a country where the right to vote in free elections is assured to each citizen. In Parker County, we are fortunate to have well qualified personnel in our Elections Office who work long hours to equip numerous locations where citizens vote.
This effort, led by the director of our Elections Office, Don Markum, is critical to protect the sanctity of our vote. During the March primary, Don and his team of professionals and volunteers put in countless hours to manage the system through which 29,000 votes were cast. Every single vote was cast and counted. As a result of the hard work and diligence of the elections staff, not one vote was compromised.
We have well-trained professionals committed to our constitution who serve in our elections office. While some equipment issues arose, there were no human failures. The people involved stepped up to assure that every vote was counted.
Don Markum is committed to the integrity of our elections and to every voter in Parker County.
We are grateful for this level of professionalism and extend our appreciation for a job well done.
Kathryn & Dennis Thompson
Aledo
