‘All of the above’ strategy needed
Dear Editor:
In his op-ed last month, “Fixin’ the Grid,” State Rep. Glenn Rogers was right to stress the vital importance of Texas’ energy industry to our state’s future.
That’s why, more than ever, Texas needs an “all of the above” strategy that advances our leadership on advanced energy innovation — alongside the oil and gas that has underwritten so much of Texas’ story.
Wind, solar, battery storage, and other forms of clean energy have spurred unmatched economic development across the state. Our clean energy leadership has provided billions in private sector investment across Texas and helped ensure that Texans’ electricity bills are among the lowest in the nation.
Undermining solar and wind power jeopardizes the state’s energy leadership, innovation, and Texas’ economic future. It also violates Texas’ market-driven values and imposes higher costs that Texans end up paying in their electric bills.
It’s no contradiction to simultaneously support both oil & gas and wind & solar power. Indeed, Texas’ conservative elected leaders have been doing so for decades. But when the state pits different forms of energy against each other, it’s Texans who lose.
Matt Welch
State Director,
Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation
