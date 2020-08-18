Beginning to wonder
Dear Editor:
I am a resident of Weatherford and have been since 1963. I have always considered this to be a decent place to live until lately. You see I am an African American (Black) and for the first time since I have lived here I am very uncomfortable as to my well being.
A controversy has arisen concerning a monument located on the courthouse lawn. The monument has to do with the Civil War which was fought so that plantation owners could keep their “slave” labor. This was not a war fought to conserve our freedom or any other worthy cause. This was to authorize people to enslave other “people.” I was raised in a small town in east Texas where I witnessed my grandfather taking the long route to the grocery store simply because he was not allowed to walk on the same side of the street as a white man. I also remember colored bathrooms, water fountains, the back of the bus, segregated schools, eating in the kitchen of restaurants, etc. We are not protesting the monument itself, but we are protesting what it represents. This monument represents an era when my people, Black people, were being bought and sold like livestock, drug, hanged, boiled in oil, raped, beaten, and many other atrocities.
What is “surprising” to me is that some people are “surprised” that this monument would be offensive to me. This city is referred to in some circles as the “redneck capitol of Texas.” I have strongly disagreed with this opinion in the past, but now I’m beginning to wonder.
We are not asking that the monument be “destroyed” but that it be moved from a public facility that is supported by “all” the city’s inhabitants. I salute the Daughter’s Of The Confederacy because I think that they understand our request. I am sad to say that I am not “surprised” that the powers that be decided to “not” move the monument. Perhaps a statue of Adolph Hitler would be more acceptable!
Billy “B.J.” Thomas
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.