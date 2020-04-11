COVID-19
Dear Editor:
Taiwan is a crowded island nation of 23 million people less than a hundred miles from mainland China, with which it previously had a significant daily exchange of travelers.
To date, (April 5), Taiwan has recorded 363 cases of COVID-19 with five deaths per Johns Hopkins University.
When the World Health Organization put out the word on Dec. 31, 2019 about a new virus originating in Wuhan, China, Taiwanese government officials immediately sprang into action to protect their citizens and contain the novel coronavirus.
The American Medical Association has copyrighted a list of 124 action items that the Taiwanese government got right and from which we might learn. It’s available online.
Contrast Taiwanese actions to our federal government that wasted weeks just claiming that the novel coronavirus was nothing but a Democrat hoax. And we still have no federal plan to conquer the bug even while COVID-19 is in the process of bringing the United States to its knees.
As of now, we lead the world with 325,185 COVID-19 cases and 9,267 COVID-19 deaths. We can expect the numbers to get much worse.
In the business world, a board of directors would fire a CEO that posts atrociously bad numbers. Too bad it doesn’t work that way in government.
Larry Mason
Azle
