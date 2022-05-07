It is wise for any community to evaluate how its elected leaders have invested the trust given to them by the voters. The frequent narrative in election season urges people to trust the experienced politicians and dismiss those who have not been immersed in the activities of the legislative body. A good question is “what does legislative experience really offer us?”
We may assume our legislators stay busy writing bills to benefit the constituents. The truth is disappointing. Most bills are not written by your favorite representatives. Daily meetings and dinners with “stakeholders” (wealthy organizations who lobby for control of state dollars) better describes the routine. Bills are typically written by lawyers paid by powerful organizations who can buy influence to further enrich themselves. Millions, 10s of millions, or billions of dollars are spent at the direction of lobbyists, who seek their own interests, sometimes using the taxpayers’ money to build favor with representatives. We are electing representatives who in turn represent wealthy corporate lobbyists. How quickly the home community is forgotten!
So, what is the advantage of returning someone to Austin based on “experience” in the legislature?
Do you want someone accustomed to playing the game while telling you what you want to hear?
Suppose someone wanted to give a homeless man a basket of fruit, but one piece is poisoned. If a friend stopped that person, knowing that the fruit had poison, would the friend be guilty of hating the homeless man and wanting him to starve? If a legislator tried to stop a bill that had harmful elements wrapped in benevolence, he would typically be accused of wishing harm to someone. Anyone supporting the efforts of that legislator would be accused in the same manner.
The recent dispute between supporters of Mike Olcott and Glenn Rogers has revolved around a vote by Rep. Rogers on an amendment to a bill that purports to make low-cost prescription drugs available to uninsured patients. Rep. Slaton submitted an amendment that prohibited the use of the program to pay for gender transitioning in children. Rogers voted against the amendment, allowing for the program to pay for dangerous puberty blocking drugs for children. His supporters have made statements on social media and news outlets that the amendment would have denied those drugs for other treatments as well, such as prostate cancer. They quickly conclude that Mr. Olcott, by disagreeing with Mr. Rogers’ vote, must want prostate cancer patients to be denied necessary medication. This pattern of public discourse is repeated every election cycle. Experienced politicians know how to wrap bad policy in a virtuous package, then accuse people who object to any part of it of being immoral.
The amendment in question was clear about when payment for certain drugs would be denied. A pharmacist will easily discern the difference between a child being given puberty blockers and a man being treated for prostate cancer. If it is not obvious, the pharmacist who has only partial access to the medical records may ask to make sure the prescription as written is what the physician intended. The Health and Human Services commissioner will be able to write specific rules that further define how the intent of the law may be honored.
A thought for future discussion: the legislation at its core was riddled with potential for corruption. It was passed under the guise of helping uninsured patients. Careful analysis reveals serious problems with it. It permits gifts and donations from entities that will naturally have corresponding influence. Legislative debates rarely result in even a slowing of the race toward corporatized and centralized control of medical care. We need to scrutinize the voting habits of our elected representatives. After all, they spend taxpayer money on behalf of the crony corporatists, those pirates who siphon off billions of taxpayer dollars. Our legislators rarely say no to them. It is time to take them off their pedestals and ask them to explain it. Enough of the “experience” trophies.
Sheila Page, DO, is a resident of Aledo.
