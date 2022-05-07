Nearly 250 years ago, our American ancestors revolted against the British Empire. They fought for the right to have a voice in their own government. “No taxation without representation.” Our forefathers took the power out of the hands of the elite few and gave the power to the people. While we all know the story, sometimes it is important to reflect on our history in order to make informed decisions today.
The struggle to let the people hold the power still rages on today, as shadowy elites have been able to seize more control over some of our political actors. In Texas, there are powerful elitists who send their puppets down to Austin to disrupt our sacred political systems, to craft legislation that only serves the interests of billionaire tycoons, and to smear anyone who stands
against them.
Two men are behind one of these plots: Farris Wilks and Tim Dunn. These are West Texas billionaires who have pumped millions of dollars into political campaigns across the state, they control ultra-conservative media outlets, and they push for legislation that serves their selfish interests. They run what was once called Empower Texans. Like a bad acting corporation, the organization has disbanded and rebranded. This election cycle, it seems they have gone with the name “Defend Texas Liberty PAC”. They have mailed out countless bogus attack mailers, trashing any candidate who refuses to submit to their orders. Luckily, most people have seen through the lies and sent the mailers straight to the trash can.
The elites also fund the Texas Scorecard, the Texans for Fiscal Responsibility and numerous other single-issue PACs. Their websites “rate” state leaders. No one has been able to figure out how these organizations even conduct their ratings. It appears that the best way to get a good rating is to accept huge sums of money from the Wilkses or Mr. Dunn or to vote on legislation exactly the way they command.
These men are no friends of our wonderful public schools and teachers. Mr. Wilks and Mr. Dunn have funded several anti-teacher candidates. An associate of the families, who leads the operations of the Scorecard, tweeted “Public education is a babysitting service…public education in Texas is about employing otherwise unemployable adults, not educating kids.”
Pretty vile, right?
Candidates under the influence of the Empower Texans group want to be the top lieutenants in the Empower Empire. They are loyal until the end to their kings. Those who serve the empire well often get rewarded with top spots in one of their many organizations. What is unclear, is what the men at the top have in mind for the endgame. Whatever it is, it will not be good for the majority of us.
We need to send conservative leaders down to Austin, but we need to make sure that they are servants of the people, not pawns of any billionaire oligarchs. Do not trust the Scorecard or any flier from “Defend Texas Liberty” to sway your vote; their candidate of choice is a puppet who would not get any meaningful legislation passed and us common folk would suffer the consequences.
This time around, we must vote for Dr. Glenn Rogers, a man who stands up for the people, who refuses to bow down to the Empower kings, and who has withstood a barrage of lies about his record. We owe it to our ancestors, to ourselves, and to our future generations to vote for this humble public servant in order to secure our Texan and American destiny of an ideal republic.
Hunter Reynolds is a resident of Willow Park.
