I miss you all
Dear Editor:
I would like to say thank you to my teachers at Tison Middle School and that I miss you all.
While I am enjoying getting out of school earlier and not being around so many loud kids; there are some things I miss.
I miss my teacher’s good (and the bad jokes). And I miss being with my friends — even though I can call and text them, it is not the same. And while my mom does many things great, she is going to need more practice to teach the way they do.
I just wanted to say thank you for teaching us this year, and I am looking forward to next year where we get to be back in the real school!
Sincerely,
Garrett Auldridge,
6th Grade, Tison Middle School
