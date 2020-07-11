In regard to the Confederate statue
Dear Editor:
A few years ago, somebody decided that the name White Settlement was socially incorrect and they had an election about changing the name and the citizens decided to keep the name.
The majority should decide what matters, not minority mob rule and county officials with no backbone.
What’s next, are we going to tear down the Alamo or are people in Australia going to be offended by our high school Kangaroos?
Kyle Miller
Weatherford
