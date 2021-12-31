A needed perspective
Dear Editor:
Thank you for publishing David Shribman’s column Tuesday.
We needed the perspective he gave, comparing the rationing, savings stamps, sacrifices we were willing to make then, with the “hardships” we are enduring now. I was 10 years old and remember well the rationing stamps, collecting scrap metal in a little wagon, and I could go on and on, but won’t.
His article really struck a chord with me, and I truly appreciate your printing it.
Carol Zager
Weatherford
