Accountability matters
Dear Editor:
I have two young children who attend Peaster ISD. Concerned about the skyrocketing rates of COVID in our community, I scoured my district’s webpage for data on their COVID reporting procedures, to no avail.
Disturbingly, this information hasn’t been sent home to parents. Therefore, I emailed my children’s principal asking for the school’s COVID policies/procedures. Oddly, the superintendent emailed me stating I wasn’t permitted to speak to my children’s principal about COVID matters! I have since made multiple attempts via email to get my district’s COVID policies from the superintendent/school board, with no success. Ultimately, the school board never responded to my emails and the superintendent replied, refusing to provide me the information, telling me if I didn’t like how he ran the district I could move or homeschool my children. I find this response unprincipled and irresponsible!
As a parent, I have every right to inquire about safety concerns in my children’s school. Likewise, I have every right to know my district’s COVID policies/procedures. I’m not questioning some trivial concern — this is a life and death matter.
Three weeks ago unbelievable tragedy struck my family. My sister, a 24-year Army veteran and healthcare provider, lost her battle to COVID. She was a loving daughter, mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend. Helpless, we watched as COVID ravaged her body and literally suffocated her, shutting down her organs one by one. It is mind-boggling that this selfless, larger-than-life woman is gone and it could have been prevented. I’m a caretaker of elderly parents and have other immediate family members with immunocompromising conditions – and I am trying my best to avoid another such tragedy in my family.
That said, I want my children to be able to be in the classroom where they learn best with their amazing teachers, but I also don’t want to send them into a deliberate dangerous environment. However, I am unable to make educated choices for the welfare of my family because the district refuses to follow TEA mandates and notify me of COVID exposure in my children’s school. I hope others in our community also find these facts unacceptable. I implore upon teachers, staff, fellow parents and community members to hold our district leadership accountable. Refusing to follow basic, commonsense public health guidelines is knowingly and willfully endangering our children and families. School boards/administrators have a duty to provide a healthy, equitable and nonpartisan learning environment. Please don’t sit silently on the sidelines or be swayed by our district’s flagrant politicization of a deadly pandemic. Let’s come together as a community to do what is right, support one another, and protect all of our students and families.
Kjersti Powers
Peaster
