Aledo slavery
Dear Editor:
The children behind the “slavery” scandal in Aledo have been punished but that action is nowhere near a solution to the problem.
The Confederacy was established as a government to perpetuate slavery, the second greatest evil behind genocide that one group of people can inflict upon another.
And when evil stares the leadership of a community right in their eyes and they blink, then evil is left to percolate throughout the community. We do not have to accept evil because it is our “legacy.”
Don’t blame the children. Put the blame right where it belongs with Parker County elected and/or recognized leadership for lack of morality, cowardice, prejudice and inability to elucidate the teachings of Jesus.
Larry Mason, Azle
