An open letter to Judge Deen and commissioners
Dear Editor:
What transpired Thursday July 25, in the commissioner’s court, was a travesty. Judge Deen and the other commissioners allowed someone with no ties to our community, who doesn’t care about our citizens, who will suffer no consequences for her decision; to dictate the outcome of the removal of the Confederate statue, currently residing on Parker County Courthouse property.
Furthermore, Judge Deen and the commissioner’s court allowed Dorothy Norred Texas United Daughters of the Confederacy President, and her friend to speak. Judge Deen had said there would be no comments from the public. However, Judge Deen allowed an outsider a forum, while denying citizens of our community to speak. Effectively, once again, denying Parker County’s Black community a voice. Judge Deen and the commissioners did not question the veracity of Dorothy Norred’s claim, that she had received hundreds of calls and emails from Parker County who are pro statue. What proof did she offer? How do we know if she received those calls? Dorothy did imply the only calls and e-mails she received from the group wanting the statue removed, were death threats and threats to tear the statue down. Again, no proof was offered. Do Judge Deen and the Commissioner’s really buy that? SHAME!
Large numbers of people and force do not matter when it is the responsibility of all elected officials to follow the law and protect the rights of minority groups. The failure to do so is dereliction of duty.
This horrible decision you all made has brought shame on our community and rewarded ignorance, racism and bullies to prevail. Last but not least, the County Attorney allegedly says it’s illegal to spend taxpayer money to remove the statue because it is private property. Then it must also be true, it is illegal to spend taxpayer money to protect it.
Jeanette Lockett is a Weatherford resident and president of the Parker County Texas Democratic Women
