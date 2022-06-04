Be the change you wish to see
Dear Editor:
I go into my classroom today not knowing.
I don’t know if today will be the day an active shooter walks in to my school.
I don’t know if my students’ home lives are so horrendous, that they prefer death over life.
I don’t know how many times my students have felt bullied and scared by teachers and students.
This I know: I will choose to be a light for my students. I will choose to love them even when they are unlovable because I may be all that stands between them being an active shooter and them being an overcomer.
Be the change you wish to see! Overcome evil and hate with love.
Heavenly Father grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change like the atrocity that happened yesterday. The courage to change the things we can like loving our neighbors. The wisdom to know the difference. In Jesus name we pray. Amen.
Bridgette Lozano
Aledo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.