Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.