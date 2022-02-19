Bernard Suchocki for JP 4
Dear Editor:
I have known Bernard for over 15 years. We both served on the Willow Park Planning & Zoning Committee. I know him to be a man who cares deeply about this community and listens to the people.
He has the most admirable background, i.e. training astronauts at NASA, Board Certified Trial Attorney, B.S. Degree in Physics/Math, Doctor of Jurisprudence and much more. We know we can trust him as Justice of the Peace to assure safety and security for us and our families at home, at work or our children in school. He has a solid Christian foundation and is a strict constructionist of the Constitution...always committed to the Rule of Law. Bernard is the best qualified for this position and he has my vote and I hope yours.
JoAnn Cassidy, USAFR (ret.)
Willow Park
