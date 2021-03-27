Changes needed to House, Senate rules
Dear Editor:
The current House and Senate rules that have been adopted are nearly identical to what was used in the 2011 round of redistricting that led to discriminatory maps being adopted. A federal judge in 2019 asked the state to commit to holding “full, fair, transparent public hearings after the census data is released... with maps visible for the public to see, as opposed to what took place in 2011, (and) with votes held in public with ample notice.” In the court’s ruling, he stated, “Texas would be well advised to conduct its redistricting process openly, with the understanding that consideration of bail-in is always an option for whatever federal court or courts may be tasked with review of future legislative actions.”
It is essential that the House and Senate lay out rules and procedures now that will prevent the problems that we saw in 2011 and 2013 from occurring once again. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates added procedures to ensure the public can safely participate in the map-making process.
The following changes need to be made to the House and Senate’s rules:
Public input hearings should be held after the census data is delivered to the state.
Virtual hearings and virtual testimony should be permitted throughout the entire legislative session and any special session that may follow. The public has the right to be a part of the legislative process.
Maps must be made public at least 14 days in advance of any public hearings or votes to give sufficient time for the public to review the maps, prepare testimony, and propose alternative maps.
Any amendments offered to a map proposal must be presented at least 5 days in advance of any vote to give the public time to analyze the proposed amendments and advocate for or against them.
The Bill Analysis for any map proposal must show how the proposed map affects the ability of communities of color and VRA-protected language minorities to elect candidates of their choice.
Keep all documents, written communications, emails, text messages and draft maps. Claims of ‘legislative privilege have no place when it comes to redistricting. District lines should not be decided in a back room. Sunshine is the best disinfectant.
We urge the House and Senate to implement these procedural changes before the census data arrives. The input of the citizens of Texas is vital for fairly drawn maps and for fair representation of all citizens in the future.
Jesse Dye, Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.