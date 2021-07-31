Community won’t recover without vaccinations
Dear Editor:
What does a guy have to do to get a call back from an elected official around here?
Last week, I contacted Parker County Judge Pat Deen by phone, Facebook and email. I followed up with an email to each member of the Commissioner’s Court and included the Mayor of Weatherford. In addition, I have also reached out to my State Senator and State Representative. No response from anyone.
My question is simple:
What is Parker County doing to educate and encourage the population to complete the COVID-19 vaccine series?
Unless I have missed it, I haven’t seen a recent county Facebook page post information on available vaccines, their safety, and encouraging people to receive the vaccine. In fact, there hasn’t been a COVID-19 related post on Judge Deen’s official Facebook page since April 28, 2021. There hasn’t been a COVID-19 related post on the City of Weatherford since May 14, 2021.
Surveys show that people who have not received the vaccine yet are more likely to listen to the advice of local leaders and it’s time that we step up and share credible, science-based.
My guess is that elected officials become much more communicative whenever it’s election season and they need donations but they should respond to their constituents promptly regardless of the election cycle.
As of the writing of this letter, only 33% of the population in Parker County is fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations are increasing and businesses continue to sporadically close due to infected workers. We will never fully recover as a Community until we are all vaccinated.
I’ll end by saying that people who remain unvaccinated should talk to their doctor, their nurse, or other trusted medical advisor to get information on the vaccine. That information and the subsequent vaccine may just save your life, the life of someone you love, or the life of that person you just coughed next to at the grocery store.
Aaron Davis
Weatherford
