COVID stimulus bill
Dear Editor:
I have been looking through some local newspapers to find an article that I could write an email about, giving my opinion for a merit badge that I am working on. I saw your article on the COVID stimulus bill, and that my county will get over $27.7 million. I am glad to see the influx of this kind of funding into my county, and I am excited that the federal government is giving some tax dollars back into the community.
I think this was much needed, even if I myself believe that waiving certain taxes for individuals and small businesses would be a better alternative. I know that many people have been affected by this pandemic, and I also personally know people that are still feeling the effect of the freeze that we had a couple of weeks back.
Austin Rains,
Troop 76 - Parker County
