Dear Editor:
In regards to the Aledo racism incident that has now made national news:
It is a really big deal, light needs to be shed on said topic with not just Aledo, but our entire community of Parker County. There is a real problem around here. If we do not have these hard conversations, and if our government officials, business owners, and local leaders do not start making plans towards change, things like this will keep happening. It starts with the adults in and around Parker County.
We cannot rely just on the parents to do their job anymore. The community has to say, “THIS IS ENOUGH.” We need to actively work together to make headway with the race problem we have.
I think more Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPoC) families in Aledo need to have their voices lifted during this time. Aledo has the ability to do what Weatherford has been failing to do for years. Additionally, we have other BIPoC in Weatherford and surrounding areas, too, that still live here and are raising their kids here, and they have not had the chance to have their stories told.
I would love to hear black perspectives, particularly from local families, youth, business owners and black women.
People of color are afraid to visit and live in our county. That is not right. We are better and stronger with diversity and inclusion. This is not just a “bad look,” but it will decrease the prosperity our communities could have.
I want to live in a flourishing area where BIPoC feel safe. In 2021, that should be a given. Do not just stand and wait for it to happen, Parker County. Do the hard work, learn about racism nationwide and locally, and demand that our leaders stand up and make plans to ensure we accommodate diversity and inclusion and promote racial equality. Hold them accountable, and make sure these plans are carried out. When a BIPoC has something to say about race, sit down, be quiet, and LISTEN.
Also, if this situation in Aledo enrages you, make sure you are registered to vote, and vote for people who want to end individual and systemic racism.
Devon Flowers,
Weatherford
