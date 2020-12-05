Elections continue
Dear Editor:
The elections of 2020 continue. On Dec. 19, we will vote for our next state senator. Please join me in voting for Drew Springer Jr..
Drew Springer Jr. is a family man, small business owner, volunteer firefighter, church and community leader that has committed himself to be our voice in the Texas House and is asking for our vote to represent us in the state Senate. He is a proven conservative that is 100 pro-life and pro-Second Amendment.
Because of his proven voting record, he is endorsed by the Texas Alliance for Life, the Life PAC, and the NRA! We don’t have to wonder if he’ll fight for our issues, he has and will as a private citizen and a member of the Texas House!
I’m voting for Drew Springer Jr. because he’s fought for us and he will continue the fight to maintain policies in Texas that protect life and guns. He has shown that his character and heart are committed to us, and I ask you to join me in voting for Drew Springer Jr. in the special election. Early voting is Dec. 9 through Dec. 15, and Election Day is Dec. 19! Vote for Drew Springer Jr.
Leslie Chalmers,
Jacksboro, formerly of Weatherford
