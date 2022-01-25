Endorsement for Pat Hardy
Dear Editor:
This letter serves as an endorsement for Pat Hardy, a candidate for the Texas State Board of Education for this upcoming November election.
I have personally known Ms. Hardy for over 17 years and have worked closely with her in her various roles in education. Her reputation, passion and devotion to TX education and students speaks for itself. Her background experience and knowledge base about how things work in education is key, along with a keen understanding of the needs of TX school districts. Working in education all her life, anyone that knows Pat Hardy would certainly agree, her moral character is beyond reproach.
I urge you to endorse Pat Hardy for Texas State School Board of Education, District 11.
Gloria Chatelain
Simple Science Solutions consultant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.