Endorsing Bernard Suchocki
Dear Editor:
Bernard is definitely the best person for the position of Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4. After reading his qualifications in the Feb. 12 Democrat, there is no doubt about his experience, education and training that he will do an outstanding job for all the folks in his area.
With all the craziness in the world today, having Bernard as Justice of the Peace just makes me feel safer.
Rebecca Grandin
Weatherford
