Faith in God wins over fear
Dear Editor:
This new decade is clearly an epoch moment in history. I can remember as a young child in the 1950s getting under my desk at school. We would have air raid drills to practice getting ready in the event that Russia would attack us with a nuclear bomb. I remember the riots, Vietnam War, protests and the Cold War with Russia in the 1960s. I can recall the Middle East Wars, drug addiction, AIDS and many other diseases of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. I have been through 9/11, terrorism and the great recession. Even after all I have been through and experienced over the last 70 plus years, I don’t remember anything that compares to the coronavirus scare.
It is as though every nation and every person on planet Earth has been impacted and probably will be forever changed. Some for good. Some not for good.
What does the Bible say about all of this?
In 2 Timothy chapter 3, the Bible says that in the last days, perilous times will come. We are living in perilous times. In addition to the virus we have wars, other diseases, strong storms, earthquakes, civil unrest, etc. This is a dangerous world. The Bible says that men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, proud, blasphemers, slanderes, haughty, lovers of pleasure, rather than lovers of God. Although no man knows the day or the hour of the Lord’s return, we are warned to know the season and the time of His return. The good news is whether the Lord returns tomorrow or 100 years from now we have nothing to fear. Jesus told the disciples, see that you are not troubled for these things must come to pass.
We must not fear. The Bible says that God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of love, power, and a sound mind. God is in control. I believe we are living in the end times. I believe we are on the verge of the third great spiritual awakening. Many I pray will come out of this experience drawing closer to the Lord Jesus Christ.
This is the most exciting time to be alive in all of human history. Perilous yes, dangerous yes, scary yes, but somehow through it all God by his Holy Spirit will lead us through. God’s purposes and plans will prevail.
David Nowak
Weatherford
