Freedom to Vote Act
Dear Editor:
My name is Michael and I am a parent in Mineral Wells.
The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted, and elect people who will deliver for us. Our senators need to deliver the Freedom to Vote Act to the American people, and to do that, they need to fix the Jim Crow filibuster which is blocking progress of this overwhelmingly popular and urgently needed legislation. If we reform Senate rules and fix the filibuster, we have a real chance at: Protecting the freedom to vote and getting big money out of politics; Immigration reform; Gun safety; Raising the minimum wage; Action on climate change; Police accountability and racial justice.
Our senators must do everything they can to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, including fixing the filibuster, to realize the promise of democracy for all. Be sure to mention your senator by name so it can be included in their office clips!
Michael Hester,
Mineral Wells
