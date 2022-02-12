Glenn Rogers for Texas House
Dear Editor:
Dr. Glenn Rogers has proven in his first term in the Texas House to be the kind of person we know we can trust. He is not one that is interested in grandstanding or making bold speeches that draw attention to himself instead, he just rolled up his sleeves and went to work for the people of District 60. Glenn Rogers is a breath of fresh air in the political climate that surrounds us as he has proven his mettle by building relationships with colleagues (at least among those that are reasonably-minded) to move forward important legislation that affects Texans the most. The proof is in the numerous endorsements of proven leaders that have worked with Glenn to get things done! If you’re like me, you want people like Glenn Rogers working for us and standing up for conservative values, individual liberties and common sense solutions that push back against the “crazy” we see all over the news. Vote Dr. Glenn Rogers for Texas House!
Bruce Pinckard
Annetta
