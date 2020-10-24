Guest column response
Dear Editor:
The guest column “Democrats talk, President Trump walks the walk on healthcare reform” is better suited to appear out on the social media network where lies are referred to as alternative facts. It has no place in the mainstream media where people such as myself are looking for the truth.
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is a massive piece of complex legislation that, if repealed, cannot be replaced by executive order. The Republicans have had over 10 years to write legislation they deem superior to the ACA and, if they have done so, it was done with better secrecy than the Manhattan Project. When the Republicans were in complete control of the federal government, they did nothing towards replacing the ACA. Their efforts consisted only of trying to make the ACA fail by depriving Americans of its potential benefits.
In December of 2019, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 3. with three main objectives:
1) Create what it deems a “fair” price negotiation process, in which Medicare would be empowered to negotiate prices on up to 250 branded drugs with the greatest cost to the healthcare system;
2) Protect Medicare program from “excessive” price increases;
3) Establish an out-of-pocket maximum for Medicare Part D beneficiaries.
Republicans in the Senate have refused to even bring the bill to the floor for debate.
We all want cheaper health care and medicine but prices are under the control of big corporations who have bought and own far too many of our politicians. If the “owned” politicians are defeated in the next election, we might see some action on the bill.
As for the imaginary Trump Care Act, I will believe it when I see it. Who knows, maybe Mexico will pay for it too?
Larry Mason
Azle
