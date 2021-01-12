It’s time to recognize the dangers
Dear Editor:
Unless you’ve been hiding under a confederate monument, you’re aware of the violent riots led by domestic terrorists in our Capitol on January 6, 2021.
This riot, intended to disrupt the work of a joint session of Congress, sent shockwaves through a nation ravaged by a pandemic and social-political unrest. Of the images of the day, one that stood out to me was the image captured by Saul Loeb of AFP/Getty Images showing a man inside the US Capitol on Wednesday as pro-Trump rioters breached the building. The man in the photograph is carrying a Confederate States of America flag in the halls of Congress. For those not familiar, the Confederate States of America was an unrecognized collection of breakaway states in existence from February 8, 1861, to May 9, 1865, that lost their rebellion against the United States of America during the American Civil War.
Not even during the Civil War did a Confederate Flag breech the halls of our sacred democracy and for it to do so now is a horrendous act of terrorism and hatred.
What does this have to do with us? It is time for any community to recognize the dangers of allowing relics of white supremacy and racism to remain in public view much less in proximity to houses of government and justice. It is time for the community of Weatherford to remove the Confederate monument that greets us every day as we enter the downtown square.
No more hiding behind excuses and shifting responsibility from one group to another. I am calling on our city and county officials to work together and form a plan for the immediate removal of the statue. Smash it to a million pieces or move it to a basement somewhere; I don’t care where it goes.
The longer we allow for this statue to remain, the longer we condone the hateful acts of violence inspired by everything the Confederate flag represents.
Heath Clarkson
Weatherford
