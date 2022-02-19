Joe Harris for commissioner
Dear Editor:
When I select any candidate, I first check their character, intelligence, common sense, experience.
That is how I endorse Joe Harris for Commissioner for Precinct 2 as he rates very high on all those credentials. His leadership will be an asset to the Commissioners Court and our county. His road experience working in Precinct 3 will give him knowledge & wisdom for that responsibility.
Bill Ward
Fort Worth
