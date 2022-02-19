Join me in supporting Pat Hardy
Dear Editor:
Pat Hardy has been a consistent advocate for children and parents while serving on the state board of education. When we ran against each other back in 2014, Pat was a very gracious and respectful opponent. I had the privilege of endorsing her in the general election that year. Whether carrying the Permanent School Fund responsibilities or fighting against Critical Race Theory in our schools, Pat always puts our public school children and teachers first.
I have witnessed firsthand how she has worked with our local community and always made sure to include the input of her constituents. Let’s send our education champion back to Austin to continue the fight for public-schools. Please join me in supporting Pat Hardy for SBOE.
Eric Mahroum
Fort Worth
