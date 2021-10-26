Legislative session a great success
Dear Editor:
The 2021 Texas Legislative Session was a success on many fronts!
The Heartbeat Bill is reducing the number of abortions in Texas, and the Trigger Bill will eliminate all abortions in Texas if Roe v. Wade is repealed. A state budget was passed that is below all constitutional limits while funding more than $3 billion in help on the Texas border which is of course challenging for our State because border security is a federal responsibility. The budget also provides for Phase 2 of School Finance Reform which includes a 5.6% increase in state funding which may reduce property tax burden. The Legislature provided post-pandemic recovery protections to Texas workers and businesses. The Texas Legislature passed reinforced protection for our religious freedoms, and we have an opportunity to vote on a Constitutional Amendment on the November ballot that includes a ban on local officials closing houses of worship. Access to health care services was expanded with clearer pricing guidelines. Constitutional carry was passed while making Texas a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State. Election integrity was passed that makes it easier for Texans to vote and harder for folks to cheat.
While no legislative session provides the "fix" for all issues, 2021 was a great success. Thank you to all that fought for Texans, stayed in Austin and represented our interests.
Thank you Gov. Abbott, State Sen. Drew Springer, State Rep. Phil King and State Rep. Glenn Rogers, along with all in the Texas Delegation that stood firm for Texas values. Thank you SBOE Pat Hardy for fighting to protect our school children from critical race theory. May God continue to bless the great State of Texas.
Zan S. Prince
Weatherford
