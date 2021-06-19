Like a dad

Dear Editor:

Ever since I was 10 years old, my stepdad Dennis Jones has been apart of my life.

Dennis has been there every time and any time I needed him the most. Dennis has been there for all of the important things in my life — when I went to the prom, when I graduated from Peaster High School and when I graduated from Weatherford College. Every time I go to the state game for bowling competition, Dennis is always there to support me.

When I was a senior at Peaster, that Christmas I had not been in Amarillo since I was a baby. Dennis flew me to Amarillo so I could spend a few days with my grandparents and see my dad’s family.

A few days before Christmas in 2005, I got the worst news of my life — my grandpa, my dad’s dad, had passed away. When my mom told me I could not believe it. The day after Christmas Dennis drove me my mom and little brother Zachary to Amarillo for the funeral.

Every time there was a school dance at Peaster, Dennis would come and pick me up.

I am very lucky to have a man like Dennis in my life

Brock Hibbs,

Weatherford

